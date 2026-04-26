Women remain underrepresented in high-skill tech roles: Report

Women remain significantly underrepresented in high-skill technology roles in India, despite their growing presence in the broader IT workforce, according to a recent report by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship in collaboration with GAN Global.

The study notes that women make up roughly 35–38% of India’s overall IT workforce. However, a persistent gap of 20–25% in job readiness continues to limit their participation in specialised technical roles. This shortfall comes at a critical time, as India’s technology sector is projected to face a talent deficit exceeding 1.8 million professionals by 2027 due to rising demand for advanced skills.

A key concern highlighted in the report is the steady decline in women’s participation along the education-to-employment pipeline. While women account for around 43% of graduates in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), their representation drops to 30% in engineering programmes and falls below 20% in core disciplines such as mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering.

This trend continues in the workforce. Women hold only 14–16% of niche technical roles in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and programming. Employability in these domains remains limited, at approximately 22%, reflecting persistent skill gaps in emerging technologies. Shortages are particularly evident in advanced coding, AI, cybersecurity, manufacturing automation, and electric mobility.

The report identifies apprenticeships as a crucial pathway to bridge this divide. By integrating on-the-job training with formal education, such programmes can significantly improve employability, particularly for women in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Nipun Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, pointed to encouraging regional trends, noting that Hyderabad leads with 42% women apprentices. He emphasised that coordinated efforts between industry, academia, and government can accelerate inclusive skilling. According to Sharma, structured degree apprenticeships are increasingly proving to be an effective route for bringing more women into high-demand technical and digital roles.

To address the imbalance, the report recommends expanding apprenticeship programmes, strengthening collaboration between industry and educational institutions, and tackling structural barriers such as mobility constraints, safety concerns, and lack of workplace support.

(With inputs from ANI)