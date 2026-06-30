Women make up over 54% of IIM Indore's new PGP batch

Indore: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has further strengthened its gender diversity trend, with women constituting 54.40 per cent of the incoming 2026-28 flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) batch.

As many as 265 women have joined the 487-student group, marking the second straight year that female students have outnumbered their male counterparts in the prestigious two-year MBA-equivalent course, an official from the institute said on Monday.

Last year's PGP batch comprised 262 women and 225 men, he said.

Talking to PTI, IIM Indore director Prof. Himanshu Rai said, "At IIM Indore, we view gender diversity as a strategic imperative that enriches learning, broadens perspectives, and prepares future leaders for an increasingly dynamic business environment."