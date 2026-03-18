Women must channel inherent strength for nation‑building: Rajasthan Guv

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade stated that women are not the abala (weak female), but the “empowered females" (sabala). He emphasised that when women move forward with this conviction, society progresses rapidly on the path of development.

Addressing the 11th Convocation Ceremony of a private university on Wednesday, the Governor affirmed that women are second to none.

Recalling the valour of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, he noted that she challenged the British at the young age of twenty. He stressed that age is no barrier; determination alone is enough to overcome any obstacle.