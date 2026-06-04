Women mechanics in Indore develop e-cycle with help of IIT Bombay

Indore: Amid rising fuel prices due to the West Asia crisis, women mechanics associated with an Indore-based voluntary organisation have developed an electric bicycle with technical support from IIT Bombay.

The e-cycle, named "Yantrika", was unveiled at a function held here on Thursday on the eve of World Environment Day to be celebrated on June 5. Its makers say the e-cycle provides an affordable option for commute.

Rajendra Bandhu, director of the NGO "Samaan Society", told reporters that five female mechanics who repair vehicles, developed the bicycle in collaboration with IIT Bombay's Centre for Technology Alternatives for Rural Areas (C-TARA).