Women make up only 26% of India’s workforce: Report

Career breaks post-maternity, rigid work structures, and opaque promotions are major barriers.

Industry gaps persist too. Women form nearly half the workforce in non-profits (47 per cent) and 41 per cent in education, but just 12 per cent in transportation and 13 per cent in biotech and pharma.

Everyday workplace hurdles

Women in mid-management cite exclusion from decision-making, “boys’ club” culture, and poor post-maternity support. About 22 per cent struggle with work-life balance, while many report stress from micromanagement and rigid hybrid work policies.

Why inclusion matters

The report finds diverse and inclusive workplaces outperform others in innovation, retention, and productivity. Women in such organisations report 8 per cent higher satisfaction with fairness and benefits. But real progress, it warns, depends on leadership accountability, measurable diversity goals, and equity-driven policies.