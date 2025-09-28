Women make up only 26% of India’s workforce: Report

Despite years of initiatives, women remain just 26 per cent of India’s workforce, unchanged for three years, according to the ‘India’s Best Workplaces for Women & DEIB 2025‘ report by Great Place to Work India.
The “broken rung” in leadership
Female representation drops sharply with seniority: 28 per cent at entry roles, 19. per cent at front-line manager level, 16 per cent at mid-level, 15 per cent in executive positions, and only 8 per cent at the CEO level.
Career breaks post-maternity, rigid work structures, and opaque promotions are major barriers.
Industry gaps persist too. Women form nearly half the workforce in non-profits (47 per cent) and 41 per cent in education, but just 12 per cent in transportation and 13 per cent in biotech and pharma.
Everyday workplace hurdles
Women in mid-management cite exclusion from decision-making, “boys’ club” culture, and poor post-maternity support. About 22 per cent struggle with work-life balance, while many report stress from micromanagement and rigid hybrid work policies.
Why inclusion matters
The report finds diverse and inclusive workplaces outperform others in innovation, retention, and productivity. Women in such organisations report 8 per cent higher satisfaction with fairness and benefits. But real progress, it warns, depends on leadership accountability, measurable diversity goals, and equity-driven policies.