Women key to Rajasthan's development, economic strength: CM Sharma

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday highlighted various government schemes for women's welfare and economic empowerment, saying women are the foundation of families, society and nation-building.
Addressing a Nari Shakti Sammelan and interaction programme here, Sharma said women's commitment, hard work and collective strength would play an important role in making Rajasthan self-reliant and economically strong.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a new direction to women's empowerment through initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission and the Lakhpati Didi programme.
"The state government has also taken several steps for women in the past nearly three years," Sharma said.
He said assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana had been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,500, while 5.74 lakh coupons had been issued for sonography under the Maa Voucher scheme.
Eligible families are also being provided LPG cylinders at Rs 450, he said.
The chief minister said 13.85 lakh bicycles had been distributed to promote girls' education, and around 46,000 scooters had been provided under the Kalibai Higher Education Scooty Scheme and Devnarayan Student Scooty Scheme.
During the programme, Sharma distributed loans and assistance under various schemes. Under the Mukhyamantri Lakhpati Didi Loan Scheme, Rs 25 crore was distributed to 3,274 women, while 2,823 self-help groups received loans worth Rs 93 crore.
Another 3,300 self-help groups have been provided Rs 25 crore as livelihood promotion assistance.
Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, Minister of State for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Otaram Dewasi, Jaipur MP Manju Sharma and Chief Secretary V Srinivas were among those present at the programme.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.