Women, JNU alumnus add fresh mix to V D Satheesan's Kerala Cabinet

K M Shaji:

K M Shaji (55), an IUML leader representing the Vengara seat in the assembly, is known for his fiery speeches. He has been contesting elections since 2006, securing three victories and suffering two defeats. He has also courted controversy over remarks made in his speeches. He was disqualified as an MLA by the Kerala High Court over a religious appeal during the 2016 election campaign, but the Supreme Court later stayed the order.