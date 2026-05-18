Women, JNU alumnus add fresh mix to V D Satheesan's Kerala Cabinet

Thiruvananthapuram: A JNU alumnus, a 37-year-old Youth Congress leader, and two women -- one of whom belongs to the Scheduled Caste community -- are also part of the V D Satheesan-led UDF government in Kerala, which assumed office on Monday after a grand swearing-in ceremony at the Central Stadium here.
Here is a look at the profiles of the UDF ministers.
P C Vishnunadh:
P C Vishnunadh (48) represents the Kundara constituency in Kollam. He has been active in organisational roles in the Congress since his youth. He has served as KSU president, Youth Congress president, AICC secretary and KPCC working president. He was first elected from the Chengannur seat in 2006 before moving to Kundara in 2021.
Roji M John:
One of the young faces in the UDF cabinet, Roji M John (43), holds an M Phil degree and has been representing Angamaly constituency since 2021. A former NSUI president and JNU alumnus, he was a key voice in the 2021â€“2026 Assembly. A fresh face in the cabinet, he is expected to be given an important portfolio.
Bindu Krishna:
A prominent Congress leader, Bindu Krishna (53), was elected to the Assembly for the first time from Kollam after multiple unsuccessful attempts. She belongs to the numerically strong Ezhava community and has held various organisational roles in the Congress, including positions in the Mahila Congress, AICC and KPCC.
K M Shaji:
K M Shaji (55), an IUML leader representing the Vengara seat in the assembly, is known for his fiery speeches. He has been contesting elections since 2006, securing three victories and suffering two defeats. He has also courted controversy over remarks made in his speeches. He was disqualified as an MLA by the Kerala High Court over a religious appeal during the 2016 election campaign, but the Supreme Court later stayed the order.
V E Abdul Gafoor:
V E Abdul Gafoor (49), son of IUML stalwart V K Ebrahimkunju, was a surprise inclusion in the Cabinet. He defeated CPI(M) leader and Industries Minister in the previous Left government, P Rajeev, from the Kalamassery seat. Gafoor had earlier lost to Rajeev in the 2021 election. His entry is seen as crucial for strengthening the IUML's presence in central Kerala.
P K Basheer:
P K Basheer (66), son of late IUML stalwart P Sethi Haji, has been representing the Ernad constituency in Malappuram district for a fourth term. It is the first time he has been inducted into the Cabinet. He is a popular face in the IUML and had actively campaigned for a ministerial berth.
N Shamsudheen:
N Shamsudheen (56) has been representing the Mannarkkad constituency in Palakkad for a fourth term. He is a key IUML leader in the district, known for his grassroots connect and acceptability among supporters of various UDF parties.
K A Thulasi:
K A Thulasi (52), who represents the Kongad (SC) constituency, is the wife of Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan and a former History professor at NSS College, Nenmara. She has held various positions in the KPCC and brings organisational experience to the Cabinet.
T Siddique:
T Siddique (51) represents the Kalpetta constituency in Wayanad district. A lawyer by profession, he is the sole Muslim minister from the Congress party in the cabinet. He has served as Youth Congress state president, KPCC general secretary and KPCC vice president. He won the Kalpetta seat for the second time in 2026 Assembly polls.
M Liju:
M Liju (46), another new face in the Cabinet, won from the Kayamkulam constituency, marking his first electoral victory in a political career spanning more than two decades. Though he has held various party positions, including KPCC general secretary (organisation), Liju had lost in earlier elections.
O J Janeesh:
O J Janeesh (37) is the youngest minister in the Cabinet. His inclusion came as a surprise, as he became the Youth Congress state president only last year. He won from the Kodungallur constituency in Thrissur district.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.