From welfare focus to development leaders: Sangita Reddy on Women’s Rise

New Delhi: Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, Sangita Reddy, on Thursday termed women's reservation in parliament a "historic milestone," highlights a significant shift in India's policy approach: moving from "women's development" (treating women as passive recipients of aid) to "women-led development" (positioning women as active leaders and drivers of economic and social progress).



Her remarks underscore the expected impact of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Bill) as the nation prepares for its first implementation cycles.



Reddy identifies several areas where the "empowerment framework" has matured over the last decade, financial inclusion, health and energy and from access to authority.