Namaste Bharat 2026: Women entrepreneurs from Maharashtra participate in Singapore exhibition

Singapore: A group of 50 women entrepreneurs from Maharashtra participated in Namaste Bharat 2026, an international exhibition on Indian products being held in Singapore, promoting handicraft, traditional food, textile products, jewellery and authentic millet products.
Leading the delegation, Pournnima Shirishkar, the voice of Women Empowerment and the driving force behind Maharashtra NGO ZHEP Udyogininchi, said the group would be interacting with the local community and businesses to promote their products.
"We are looking for opportunities in Singapore, especially connecting with retailers and wholesalers," Shirishkar told PTI.
The group, a first delegation from the 7,50,000 woman connected through ZHEP, had gone through one year of preparation for participation in the
"Namaste Bharat 2026", which is expecting more than 10,000 visitors over the weekend.
Indian High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule on Friday welcomed and applauded the participation of women entrepreneurs in Namaste Bharat 2026, being held on October 22-25, saying their traditional products are being promoted to the wider Asian region.
"Singapore is a high-value market, and you can actually promote your products here," Ambule told the delegation from ZHEP, which has the tagline "Leap of Women Entrepreneurship".
ZHEP gathered talented craft makers from across the state's districts, who are the centre of attraction at Namaste Bharat.
The envoy underlined the purchasing power of the multinational people of Singapore and the business-focused island state's network across Asian markets.
He also called on the visitors to help promote the 50 women entrepreneurs who came together from different districts of Maharashtra to showcase their products.
Ambule also pointed out that Singapore is looking at promoting trade networks with different states of India, not only Delhi, Mumbai and metros, but different parts of India to build business ties.
"And that effort is on, both from the Singapore side and from the India side," he said.
He underlined the High Commission's ongoing efforts to help Singapore businesses reach entrepreneurs in Indian states.
After the inaugural Singapore visit, the ZHEP entrepreneurs are scheduled to attend a similar fair in Milan, Italy, from December 5 to 12, 2026. Some of these trade promotion visits are subsidised by the Maharashtra government and some by both the state and central governments, according to Shirishkar.
Around 150 exhibitors from different parts of India, from remote villages, cities, are part of the exhibition, said show organiser De Ideaz founder Purnima Kamath.
"These are not traders. These are actual authentic manufacturers who produce handcrafted goods," she said.
Kamath said the exhibition would also help Indian artisans, small businesses and women entrepreneurs reach consumers and potential business partners, as the platform aims to strengthen Singapore-India business and cultural ties.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.