Women Entrepreneurs Are Entering Sectors Once Dominated by Men: Tide Insights

Women Expanding Beyond Traditional Sectors – New Categories Gain Momentum

While sectors like tailoring and beauty services have long been dominated by women, Tide's data reveals a notable rise in women-led businesses across skilled services and tech-driven categories. These include:

• Mobile, tablets, and computer repair, led by women in West Bengal and urban clusters of Tier 2 cities

• Accounting and tax services, with young women taking up formal financial and compliance-led business roles

• Nursing and personal care services, emerging strongly from Madhya Pradesh

• Sewing machines and micro-manufacturing now formalising through digital payments and accounting tools