Women bag most gold medals at JK Lakshmipat University’s 13th convocation

JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU), Jaipur, hosted its 13th convocation on Monday, November 24, where 295 students received degrees and diplomas across engineering, management, and design. The ceremony coincided with Founder’s Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of the late industrialist and educationist Lala Lakshmipat Singhania.

Female students earned nine of the ten gold medals awarded this year. Addressing the graduates, Chief Guest R. Gopalakrishnan, author and former Director of Tata Sons Limited, underscored the importance of women’s participation in the workforce for India’s economic growth. He also urged students to balance technological awareness with empathy and communication skills, emphasising the value of “human knowledge.”

Pro Chancellor Harsh Pati Singhania highlighted JK Group’s 140-year legacy of education and industry, noting its network of over 50,000 learners across multiple institutions. He encouraged students to cultivate intellectual agility and lifelong curiosity in an era of rapid technological change.

Vice Chancellor Professor Vijaysekhar Chellaboina presented the annual report, listing 103 Bachelor of Technology (BTech), 94 Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), 49 Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), 40 Bachelor of Design (BDes), three Master of Design (MDes), five PhD, and one postgraduate diploma award.

Gold medalists included Manasvi Jain, Poorna Bhati, Khushi Agarwal, Kavisha Gupta, Shruti Kumari, Naomika Dwidesh, Jasmine Kaur, Trisha Roy, and Anay Sinhal.