Women at Gujarat Biotechnology University drive scientific research

Gandhinagar: Female students and faculty at Gujarat Biotechnology University (GBU) are making significant contributions to scientific research, reflecting the growing role of women in India’s science and technology sector.

The university has supported women researchers through its Women Development Cell (WDC), established in 2023, which provides counselling, an Internal Complaints Committee, and on-campus childcare facilities for working mothers.

“When a woman is in the laboratory, she is shaping the future of society," the officials stated.