Women and money: The unfinished journey of financial participation

Every year on International Women’s Day, the conversation returns to the same question - how far have Indian women progressed in shaping their own financial future? The data shows clear improvement in access to finance over the past three decades, but participation in wealth creation still remains limited.

Consider the economic transformation since 1991. India’s GDP has grown from less than $270 billion at the start of economic reforms to about $4 trillion in 2025. Many social and financial indicators for women have improved during this period—education levels have risen, fertility rates have fallen, and access to banking services has expanded significantly. Yet the gains in financial participation and wealth creation remain uneven.