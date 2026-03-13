Woman who came with newborn to write HSC exams in Nanded feted by college
Nanded: A 21-year-old woman who appeared for the just concluded HSC exams by bringing her newborn to the centre in Maharashtra's Nanded district was felicitated for her commitment to education.
Sheetal Chandrakant Chite wrote her Class XII board exams at People's College between February 10 and March 11. Recognising her determination, the college administration had extended special support by setting up a dedicated 'Matrusneh' room for her child while she wrote her exam.
At the felicitation event on Wednesday, People's College officiating principal Dr Shivshankar Bhanegaonkar gifted her a cradle as a token of appreciation.
She was among the 861 students who appeared at the college for HSC exams.
