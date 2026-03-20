Woman lawyer of Kathua case alleges security downgrade, pulls out daughter from school

"Instead of replacing the PSO, the PSO was withdrawn from my security cover, leaving me only with one PSO"."I brought the matter to the notice of the police officials. I recently met IGP Security in this regard and apprised him about the matter but to no avail," Deepika said. She said after representing the victim's family in Kathua rape and murder case, she has faced attacks and open threats.

"When someone like Farooq Abdullah can miraculously survive an assassination attempt despite having Z+ protection, what does it mean for someone like me? My daughter has stopped going to school. That's the level of fear we're living with," Deepika posted on X.She said of the two PSOs allotted to her, one use to accompany her daughter, who studies in class 8th to the school while other used to accompany her.