Woman becomes first AMU students' union vice-president in 105-year history

Aligarh: Women candidates created history in the Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union elections, winning six of the 13 posts including vice-president, the results of which were announced on Friday.

Nashra Naim became the first woman to be elected vice-president of the students' union in the 105-year history of the institution. She secured 7,091 votes, defeating her nearest rival, who polled 5,818 votes, according to the result details.