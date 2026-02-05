With ‘weather warriors’, Kerala taking climate fight to schools on front lines

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind climate education initiative, Kerala is turning schools vulnerable to climate change into knowledge hubs and students into ‘weather warriors’.

Nearly 15,000 higher secondary students are being trained to scientifically assess climate risks surrounding their own schools using GIS tools, weather data and disaster maps.

Supported by UNICEF and jointly implemented by Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) and Institute for Climate Change Studies (ICCS), the programme aims to make schools not just safer, but smarter in the face of floods, landslides, drought and rising heat.