With homes for the underprivileged, NSS units give shape to hopes and lives

The plan was to reconstruct the damaged structure. For funds, the students launched a series of programmes that saw them hold a pani puri challenge, set up a ‘thattu kada’ (roadside eatery), organise raffle draws, and seek help from collegemates.

Their efforts bore fruit, and four months later, Chakki Amma was handed over the key to her house.

This is just one of hundreds of stories etched in the NSS log book. Over the last five years, NSS units in universities, colleges, and schools in the state have contributed 860 houses.

Speaking to TNIE, Devi Priya D, state nodal officer of NSS, said, “The aim was to construct 1,000 houses in five years. However, after the Mundakkai and Chooralmala landslides, units decided to donate to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF).

The NSS initially donated Rs 4,38,88,765 to the Wayanad Township Project for the rehabilitation of those who lost their homes in the landslides in Wayanad. Subsequently, we transferred Rs 7,08,123 for the project.” Further explaining the initiative, Devi said the beneficiaries of the housing project are identified by volunteers.