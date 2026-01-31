Wings India 2026 charts next phase of Indian aviation

HYDERABAD: Wings India 2026 opened on Thursday with discussions centred on aircraft manufacturing, market expansion, state-level awards, workforce development and a message from Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on inclusivity, youth participation and collective growth.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu said global players are increasingly viewing India not merely as a high-growth market but also as a manufacturing and export base for international aviation.

The minister stressed that aviation growth must be inclusive, calling for greater participation of women across all segments of the sector.