Willing to find way forward with Trump on Greenland: NATO Secy Gen

Washington DC: NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Tuesday told US President Donald Trump that he was willing to find a way forward on the Greenland issue, while praising him for "what he has accomplished in Syria."



The message by Rutte was shared by the US president on the social media platform Truth Social. In the message, Rutte said he would use his media engagements to highlight Trump's work in Gaza and Ukraine.



The message in full read: "Mr. President, dear Donald - what you accomplished in Syria today is incredible. I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza, and in Ukraine. I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland. Can't wait to see you. Yours, Mark."

