William Dalrymple and how his discovery of India began on a budget of Rs 35 a day

India's rise isn't a miracle—it's a correction

Dalrymple offered a sweeping reframe of India's current economic trajectory. For most of human history, he pointed out, India and China together generated roughly eighty per cent of global GDP. The colonial period—beginning with Columbus and Vasco da Gama in the 1490s—violently disrupted that equilibrium, redirecting wealth flows from East to West for four-and-a-half centuries.

Seventy-five years after independence, that natural balance is reasserting itself. India has overtaken Japan, is poised to pass Germany, and will be among the top three economic powers within the decade.

"I do not see the rise of India as something strange and inexplicable," he said. "It seems to me an inevitable truth of the way the world is, that got put out of joint by the freak of European military development."

The Palestine Book: Into the Fire

Perhaps the most newsworthy revelation of the interview was Dalrymple’s confirmation that his next major project is a history of the Palestinians—a book he is currently researching and one he openly acknowledged will generate enormous controversy. Dalrymple has been an increasingly vocal critic of the crisis in Gaza, has spoken at fundraisers for Medical Aid for Palestinians, signed an open letter calling the Gaza war a genocide, and recently became a patron of the Britain Palestine Project.

He traced the roots of the conflict to what he called one of the most cavalier decisions in imperial history: the Balfour Declaration of 1917, in which Britain promised a homeland for the Jewish people in a land that was, by his account, ninety-four to ninety-six per cent Muslim and Christian at the time. "Merrily, the British gave away a country that wasn't theirs to give away," he said. "The liberation of one people was the damning of another."

It is, by design, the polar opposite of The Golden Road's warm reception. "It's good to mix the easy truth-telling with the difficult," he said.