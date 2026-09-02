Tribal School Relocation row: Jagan slams Naidu

Visakhapatnam: The political atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh has heated up after the coalition government's controversial decision to convert the Marikavalasa Tribal Welfare Residential School in Visakhapatnam into a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in partnership with a private coaching institute.

The move led to the abrupt relocation of hundreds of tribal students in the middle of the academic year, sparking strong protests from parents, student organisations and tribal bodies.



When opposition leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Sreevani, tried to visit the site to express solidarity with the protesting families, they were placed under house arrest and detained by police.

Strongly condemning the developments, YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a post on X, launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, questioning the government's empathy, the rationale behind the policy, and the suppression of democratic dissent.



Denouncing the police action, YS Jagan questioned, "How can you resort to inappropriate behaviour towards former Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Sreevani? Have you stooped to such a level that you are using police force to suppress their voices? Why are YSRCP leaders being placed under house arrest everywhere?"

Highlighting the plight of displaced children, he asked, "Parents of students and tribal organisations have been protesting... but this government does not even have the patience to listen to their objections. Why is there a need to shift this Tribal Residential School at all?"