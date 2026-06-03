Will significantly affect exam prep: Students condemn Khan Sir coaching centre attack

Patna: Students in the Musallahpur Haat area of Patna on Wednesday appeared anxious about their studies following the vandalism and gunfire at Khan Sir's coaching institution, raising concerns that it would affect their exam preparations.

The incident involved stone-pelting, vandalism, and allegations of gunfire at the Centre.

Tension gripped the Musallahpur Haat area of Patna on Wednesday morning after a violent clash late Tuesday allegedly involving students and supporters associated with the coaching institutes of educator Khan Sir and Gyan Bindu Coaching Centre.