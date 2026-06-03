Will significantly affect exam prep: Students condemn Khan Sir coaching centre attack

Patna: Students in the Musallahpur Haat area of Patna on Wednesday appeared anxious about their studies following the vandalism and gunfire at Khan Sir's coaching institution, raising concerns that it would affect their exam preparations.
The incident involved stone-pelting, vandalism, and allegations of gunfire at the Centre.
Tension gripped the Musallahpur Haat area of Patna on Wednesday morning after a violent clash late Tuesday allegedly involving students and supporters associated with the coaching institutes of educator Khan Sir and Gyan Bindu Coaching Centre.
Speaking to IANS, a student, Mayank Yadav, said, "The most important thing is that educational institutions should never be attacked. In fact, no one should be subjected to such attacks, but an attack on an educational institution is particularly damaging as it tarnishes the image of the entire state of Bihar."
"It will affect us. We are preparing for exams, and now the coaching centre will be closed for god knows how many days. This will significantly affect our studies too. This act was condemnable, and we demand strict action against the accused," he added.
Another student, Ajay Kumar, speaking to IANS, said, "The incident happened yesterday at around 10:15–10:20 p.m. We had left from here around 10:00 p.m. After leaving, I went back to my room and then up to the terrace, where I was talking to my father. At around 10:20 p.m., I heard a loud sound that seemed like a gunshot, although I wasn't sure what it was. Later, when I was watching the news, I got to know that the coaching centre was attacked. This should not have happened."
According to a preliminary investigation, a dispute between students of the two coaching institutes escalated into a large-scale confrontation.
Groups gathered near Khan Classes and allegedly hurled stones at each other, creating panic in the densely populated educational hub.
Local shopkeepers reportedly shut their establishments, while pedestrians rushed to safety amid the chaos.
A security guard employed at Khan Classes sustained a head injury during the violence and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.
The coaching institute's banner was also torn down during the disturbance.
Following the incident, senior police officials, including Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya K. Sharma, along with other officers and multiple police teams, reached the spot to assess the situation and restore order.
Kadamkuan police station SHO Janmejay Kumar stated that written complaints have been received from both parties.
Representatives of Khan Classes have alleged that individuals from the rival side opened fire.
Gyan Bindu Coaching Centre has similarly accused persons linked to Khan Classes of firing during the clash.
Police officials have indicated that the allegations are being investigated and that conclusions will be drawn only after examination of evidence and witness statements.
Speaking after the incident, Khan Sir claimed that the attack was linked to the growing popularity of his institute and its low-cost educational model. He questioned why some people objected to affordable education and argued that quality education should remain accessible to economically weaker students.
He further alleged that attackers vandalised the coaching office and fired shots during the incident. According to him, CCTV footage has been handed over to investigators, and the institute's security guard has identified some of the alleged attackers as persons associated with a nearby coaching centre.
Khan Sir also called for enhanced security arrangements.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.