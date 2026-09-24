"Will release water only if available": Karnataka CM on Cauvery dispute; addresses KPSC recruitment row

Chitradurga: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, addressing the ongoing Cauvery water-sharing dispute, asserted that the state will release water only if it is available, noting that reservoir inflows have halted due to a lack of rainfall.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar stated that the state government is under significant pressure and plans to file an appeal regarding the matter.

"We will release water only if it is available; however, the inflow into our reservoirs has stopped. We are under immense pressure as the rains have ceased, and we intend to file an appeal. I will review the matter of filing an appeal during the special session meeting this evening. The Irrigation Minister is with us," said Shivakumar.