West Bengal to push industrialisation to retain talent, says minister

Hooghly: West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy on Saturday said the expert committee constituted by the state government to examine the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft would decide the way forward for the proposed legislation, while asserting that the government is also focused on industrialisation to generate employment and check brain drain.



Speaking on the state's industrial development, Roy said the government has initiated efforts to accelerate industrialisation and create employment opportunities for skilled youth.

"My government, under the able leadership of the Chief Minister, has started the industrialisation process. The slogan of our beloved Prime Minister is 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit West Bengal, Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Without industry, you can't progress. In the last few decades, industrialisation has not been there. For that reason, brain drain took place," Roy said.



He added that the government's objective was to ensure talented youth remain in the state.

"This BJP government will start industrialisation to keep all our meritorious students here. Those who have technological knowledge will stay in West Bengal. They will have work here, and that is our motto," he said.