Will NEET-UG 2026 be conducted on May 3?

The expected date for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate 2026 (NEET-UG 2026) examination is May 3, according to a recent report by Shiksha.

While preparations for the national-level undergraduate medical entrance exam for MBBS, Dental, and AYUSH courses appear to be underway, neither the Union Ministry of Education nor the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released any formal confirmation regarding the date.

Going by usual annual trends, NEET-UG 2026 is expected to be scheduled in early May next year. The May 3 date is being circulated among aspirants and educational circles, though no official notification has yet been released by the Ministry.

Given the competitive and challenging nature of the exam, many medical aspirants are already ramping up preparations in anticipation. If such a date is confirmed, it would give candidates a clear timeline for final revision and application processes.

Usually, announcements for NEET-UG dates come a few months ahead of the exam; hence, aspirants and coaching institutes are watching closely for the official notification.

In the interim, students are advised to treat the May 3 date as tentative and stay alert for updates from official portals. Once the Ministry issues the schedule, details such as application deadlines, admit-card release and exam-day guidelines will follow.