Union Budget to fast-track prosperous, self-reliant India: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Raipur: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday asserted that the upcoming Union Budget would accelerate the process of prosperous, self-reliant and developed India being built under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Chouhan was speaking to the reporters in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, from where he is set to visit Durg and hold dialogue with the local farmers.

"A prosperous, self-reliant and developed India is being made under the guidance of PM Modi. This budget will increase its speed," Chouhan said.

The Union Budget 2026-27 is set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday. This year, the Budget presentation falls on a weekend. FM Sitharaman is set to present a record ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, marking a significant milestone in India's parliamentary and economic history.



Furthermore, Chouhan said that he will meet with local farmers and review the farming practices adopted by the Chhattisgarh Yuva Pragatisheel Kisan Sangh in Chhattisgarh's Durg on Saturday.