‘Will fight for every student issue’: ABVP winners after DUSU victory

Commenting on the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme, Riya said, "The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' remained confined there. The 'Goonj' could not even be heard among those 10-15 people. He completely failed. So, I would just like to tell him -- better luck next time, sir. This time, you made such a strong 'Goonj' that you could not win even a single seat. Previously, you could have at least won one or two seats, but this time, you could not win even one."