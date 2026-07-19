'A desperate attempt to wash their hands': Left groups slam ABVP's transparency pitch for DUSU polls

New Delhi (PTI): The ABVP on Saturday welcomed the University of Delhi's guidelines for the 2026 Delhi University Students' Union elections, saying the measures would ensure "clean, transparent and dignified" student polls.
The youth organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said the guidelines will strengthen healthy democratic traditions in student politics.
"ABVP welcomes the guidelines issued by the Delhi University administration aimed at ensuring the smooth, transparent, and dignified conduct of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2026. University's decision is a welcome step toward clean, transparent, and dignified student union elections," it said in a statement.
It said the university is not only a centre of education but also a primary stage for fostering democratic values. "Therefore, ensuring that student union elections are conducted on the foundation of dignity, discipline, ideology, and dialogue is the collective responsibility of every student and student organisation," it said.
According to the statement, during a meeting with DUSU office-bearers and representatives of student organisations on July 16, the university administration decided to strictly enforce the rule of 'no painting, no printing and no pasting' for the elections.
Under the guidelines, no printed material of any kind will be permitted for election campaigning, only handmade posters will be allowed on the designated 'Wall of Democracy', and the entry of heavy vehicles such as JCBs, tractors and cars with tinted windows into the campus has been completely banned.
ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma said the steps taken by the university to streamline and discipline the election process in accordance with the directions of the Delhi High Court and the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee were highly commendable.
"The provisions relating to the protection of public property, environmental conservation, a clearly defined code of conduct for election campaigning, and the preservation of the academic dignity of the campus will contribute significantly to creating a responsible and ideal electoral environment," he said.
Sharma said ABVP had always stood for "issue-based, positive and value-oriented student politics" and expressed confidence that all student organisations would comply with the university's guidelines and code of conduct while participating in the election process "by upholding healthy democratic competition while keeping the interests of students above all else".
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.