Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, seeks Parliament debate

New Delhi: Highlighting the massive mobilisation of youth at Jantar Mantar, Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka asserted that the Opposition is determined to push for crucial discussions on examination leaks, charitable trust fund controversies, and the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the Congress MP elaborated the scope of issues the party intends to raise both inside and outside Parliament, adding that the party's main demand has been the resignation of the Education Minister.

He said, "We want discussions on paper leak, on the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement, and there are many other issues which we want to discuss. Mainly our demand has been the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, the Education Minister."



The Congress MP asserted that political pressure will be sustained inside the Parliament until changes are introduced to secure future academic evaluations, adding that there has been no assurance from the government even after the student protest.

He said, "Yesterday, hundreds of thousands of students organically came up to Jantar Mantar to come to Parliament... Even after they met JP Nadda, there was no assurance from the government on what has to be done. We will continue to fight in the Parliament, both inside and outside."