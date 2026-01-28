"Will be remembered as seasoned politician with sincerity, astuteness": Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi mourn demise of Ajit Pawar

"The news of the demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Ji and his fellow travellers in an airplane accident today is extremely heartbreaking. In this moment of grief, I stand with the people of Maharashtra. I extend my condolences to the entire Pawar family and their loved ones during this hour of sorrow," Lok Sabha LoP wrote on X.

Earlier today, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "I extend my condolences to the entire Pawar family and his supporters. I have spoken to Ajit Pawar's wife and Supriya ji (Supriya Sule)."

Maharashtra Congress MP Praniti Shinde expressed shock over the news. She said, "The news is just not sinking in. He was a stickler for time. His hectic lifestyle has cost him his life today. He always went out of his way to help his party workers and others. It is just a very sad day for Maharashtra."

