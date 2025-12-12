Wide gap in menstrual leave implementation in Karnataka

For HR professionals, the policy represents an institutional shift towards dignity at the workplace. National Human Resource Welfare Association founder Narasimha MV called it a thoughtful step toward creating healthier and more inclusive workplaces.

He said, “It is important to sensitise managers so that women feel safe to avail the leave during menstruation. With a few internal adjustments, organisations can transition smoothly.”

Many Pourakarmikas, whose work involve physical exertion, are unaware of the policy. Three of them in Bengaluru, who have spent 18 years in the profession, said their superiors are unlikely to allow such leave. They usually take unpaid leave, they said.