Why you do not need a 'unicorn' idea to change your life

Across the country, the word 'entrepreneur' is developing a new meaning. More young people now begin their working lives through experiments of their own making, not formal beginnings. Some are tutoring after class, some are repairing phones in a corner of the neighbourhood market, some are stitching together small online orders from a room that doubles as storage. Others are returning from office hours and trying to turn one skill into a second income. In these ordinary and unglamorous attempts is where a great deal of India’s entrepreneurial energy seems to actually sit.

For years, the public imagination has been trained on the spectacular: the big raise, the scale story, the founder profile written in the glow of funding. But if you spend time speaking to students, early professionals, or families outside the metros, a different picture appears. What they want is control, not conquest. Stability, not spectacle. A chance to build something that fits the contours of their lives instead of stretching those lives to fit an idea of success designed elsewhere. And in that space, the distance between “trying something” and “building something” is smaller than it looks, but it is perhaps the hardest distance to cross alone.

Institutions like the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) sit at the hinge of that transition. They see where young founders stall, where they surge, and where a modest experiment starts to behave like a real enterprise. They also understand the weight of context: the pressure to be novel, the shame attached to ‘ordinary’ ideas, the bureaucratic fog that greets anyone who tries to formalise what began as a side activity. Above all, they see the truth that the rest of the ecosystem often forgets. Most sustainable businesses in this country are small, and they are local. They are built quietly, and they matter.

To understand that terrain with more clarity, we spoke with Dr Sunil Shukla, Director General of EDII. What follows is a conversation about intent, momentum, missteps, and the kind of preparation that allows a young person to turn a workable idea into a steady, long-term enterprise.