Why women investors must take charge

The war situation in the Middle East is worrying investors everywhere. The stress is felt across all classes and categories of investors. The surge in volatility across financial and commodity markets will spare nobody. Your ability to ride the storm requires you to stay aware of the situation, even if you are lucky enough to be a distant observer.

It is also that time of year when businesses tend to remember they need to target half the country's population. International Women's Day messages on social media will remind you that women in your life matter. In India, women deserve all the celebration. The predominant patriarchal society in the country ensures that women's participation in the formal workforce remains abysmally low in comparison to other large economies. It is a no-brainer that a small jump in the number of women in the workplace would boost the nation's growth. There is a need for the entire government machinery to focus on the well-being of this half of the population.