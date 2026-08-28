Why was no FIR filed over KPSC engineer hiring irregularities, Kumaraswamy asks Priyank Kharge in recruitment row

Mysuru (Karnataka), Aug 28 (IANS): Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Friday accused Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge of attempting to cover up alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment process by taking charge of the Home Department.
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy alleged that widespread irregularities had taken place in the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineers (Grade-I) when Kharge was serving as the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR).
Kumaraswamy questioned Kharge’s role as the minister in charge of the department when the alleged irregularities occurred.
“I want to ask Priyank Kharge: Who was the department minister when this recruitment took place? After the irregularities in the selection process came to light, did you take the Home portfolio to suppress the issue? Why did you not speak about the scam when you were the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister? Why was an FIR not registered against those responsible?” Kumaraswamy asked.
He further alleged that a forensic laboratory report had indicated irregularities but questioned why an FIR had not been registered despite the report.
“Did you take the Home Department to cover up the scam in the KPSC? You say everything was transparent during your tenure. But your department faced criticism in the High Court yesterday. The court imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on your officials. Do you know why?” Kumaraswamy said.
He advised Kharge to “look at his own record” before making allegations against others.
Kumaraswamy also hit out at Kharge over his repeated criticism of the RSS.
“You keep saying that the RSS is a danger to the country. In reality, the Congress is a danger to the country,” Kumaraswamy said.
He questioned Kharge’s criticism of the BJP-JD(S) alliance and accused Congress leaders of compromising on their principles.
“Do you talk about our ideology? Don’t we know your ideology? Is your ideology to leave the DMK and ally with the TVK in Tamil Nadu?” Kumaraswamy asked.
He also criticised Kharge for allegedly targeting the JD(S) while avoiding questions over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.
“Do not speak to us the way you speak about others. You have committed irregularities and hidden them. First answer those questions,” Kumaraswamy said.
Kumaraswamy also criticised Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi over his statement that toll collection on the NICE road could not be stopped because the agreement between the state government and NICE was still valid for another 10 years.
Kumaraswamy said the PWD Minister did not appear to have complete information about the issue.
“If you do not know about the matter, you should consult legal experts and obtain the necessary information. Instead, you should not provide incorrect information to the public,” he said.
Reacting to the proposed acquisition of 169 acres of agricultural land by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) in Mysuru for industrial purposes, Kumaraswamy said he would oppose the move if the land was fertile.
“If it is fertile agricultural land, I will not allow it to be acquired under any circumstances. I will personally visit the spot and support the farmers,” he said.
Kumaraswamy said he would visit the affected farmers and hear their concerns.
“I have planned to bring industries to Mandya and have asked for dry land for industrial purposes. If that is the case, I do not understand why fertile agricultural land is being acquired here,” he said.
He added that he would visit the agricultural land in Madaralli in the Varuna Assembly constituency of Mysuru district to meet the farmers and assess the situation.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.