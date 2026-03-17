Why the timing of the war against Iran is exceptionally brutal for India

As for price rise, global central banks are tantalizingly close to their respective inflation targets, but as energy prices are flung by fate into undesirable territories, they have to brace for another chase on their hands.

The IMF believes that an annual 10% increase in energy prices would push global inflation by 40 bps and reduce growth by 0.1-0.2%. Likewise, the RBI in the past noted that a 10% increase in global crude prices could contemporaneously raise India's headline inflation by about 20 bps. The estimates seem relatively absorbable, but averages are often a trap.

Undeniably, households get scalped the most in an inflationary period and estimates conceal more than they reveal. Often, the cost of war doesn't count the quieter arithmetic of families paying more for food and fuel. Moreover, households suffer the price rise hangover headache for longer durations, while businesses wilt more than economic models tend to capture during slowdowns and recessions.

For India, the timing is exceptionally brutal. We are near the finish line, but rising oil prices have positioned the 4% inflation target straight in the firing line. Importantly, it prevents the Indian economy from making the most of the famed Goldilocks period where low inflation and high growth harmoniously get along like night and day.

Crude oil prices nearly doubled from less than $70 per barrel on February 27 to $120 before settling closer to $90 last Friday. Besides rising prices of oil and supply bottlenecks, LPG shortages and price increases are forcing countries to adopt extreme measures. Indian restaurants are already warning of possible shutdowns, while Thailand has urged civil servants to take stairs instead of elevators. The Philippines introduced a temporary four-day work week for some government agencies, while Vietnam is encouraging people to work from home.