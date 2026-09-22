Why the Supreme Court is seeking financial details from private universities | Explained

How did the case begin?

The case was filed by Ayesha Jain against Amity University, Noida. Jain had changed her name from Khushi Jain to Ayesha Jain in 2021 and later enrolled in a certificate programme at the university in 2023. She subsequently joined an MBA programme.

Her dispute with the university centred on the recognition of her changed name in its records. She alleged that the issue affected her attendance and academic progression and that she was eventually forced to pursue her studies elsewhere. The case brought questions about the university's handling of student grievances and its internal functioning before the Supreme Court.

As the proceedings continued, the Court began seeking information that went beyond Jain's individual grievance. In November 2025, it brought private, non-government and deemed universities within the scope of its scrutiny and sought responses from the Union government, States, Union Territories and the UGC.

The Court has since been examining how these institutions are established, governed and regulated, including the government concessions they receive and the role of their management bodies.