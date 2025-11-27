Why Telangana PSC wants a common national recruitment platform

HYDERABAD: Since Public Service Commissions function as stand-alone bodies in every state, there is a need for a common platform under the UPSC to strengthen coordination, share best practices and exchange resources to ensure uniform and fool-proof systems across all PSCs, TGPSC chairperson Burra Venkatesham said at the Shatabdi Sammelan in New Delhi.

The two-day Sammelan, organised as part of UPSC’s centenary celebrations, opened with the theme ‘Strengthening the India-Wide Corner’ and saw productive discussions among chairpersons of various state PSCs.

Highlighting TGPSC’s progress, Venkatesham said that as the youngest PSC in the country, it has adopted robust recruitment practices backed by strong interdepartmental coordination and partnerships with universities, professional institutes and IT organisations, improving transparency and efficiency. Reiterating the need for a UPSC-anchored platform, he said it would help standardise systems and promote data-sharing across PSCs.