Why Nutrition Matters Before, During, and After IVF

Why Pre-IVF Nutrition Matters

Preparing for IVF begins at least 3 months before the cycle. This window is crucial because egg and sperm development takes time. The right nutrients help improve egg maturation, sperm quality, hormone regulation, and overall reproductive wellness.

1. Enhances Egg & Sperm Quality

Eggs and sperm are sensitive to oxidative stress. A nutrient-rich diet containing antioxidants such as vitamins C and E, selenium, zinc, folate, and CoQ10 reduces the damage caused by free radicals. Foods like berries, nuts, spinach, seeds, and whole grains support healthier gametes, improving the chances of a successful fertilisation.



2. Regulates Hormones Naturally

Hormonal balance plays a key role in ovulation and menstrual regularity. A diet rich in healthy fats such as omega-3s (found in walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and fatty fish) helps stabilise reproductive hormones. Reducing processed foods, sugars, and high-glycaemic carbs supports insulin regulation, which is critical for women with PCOS a common cause of infertility.



3. Prepares the Uterus for Implantation

A healthy endometrium improves implantation success during IVF. Iron, vitamin D, and B-complex vitamins aid in blood flow, cell repair, and lining development. Hydration also plays a key role. Women who consume balanced diets show better uterine receptivity scores in fertility assessments.



4. Supports a Healthy Body Weight

Both underweight and overweight individuals face challenges with IVF. A balanced diet supports maintaining an optimal BMI, improving ovarian stimulation results and reducing the risk of complications.