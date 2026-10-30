Why Jamia’s student union remained defunct for 20 years, and what changed after the protests | Explained

Why were Jamia students protesting?

The immediate demand was the restoration of the university-wide elected students’ union, which has been absent for two decades. Students wanted a formal representative body through which they could raise concerns with the administration, than relying on departmental associations or individual representations.

The protesters said an elected union would give students a collective voice on issues such as hostel facilities, canteen conditions, fees, infrastructure and administrative decisions. They also wanted a clear electoral timetable, as opposed to assurances that elections would take place at some unspecified point in the future.

The agitation began on October 12, when students launched an indefinite hunger strike and held sit-ins near the statue of Urdu-Persian poet Mirza Ghalib, close to the university’s main entrance. Law student Ebin Basil was among those who continued fasting for 18 days. Other students joined the protest, while some withdrew from the hunger strike because of health concerns.

The administration’s response became a second source of contention. On October 16, Basil was rusticated for a year, while two other students, Jasim Khan and Rehan Haider, were suspended and barred from campus. The university alleged that Basil had participated in an unauthorised sit-in, obstructed staff and disrupted the installation of CCTV cameras. Students and their organisations challenged the disciplinary action and alleged that security personnel had manhandled protesters. These were competing accounts of events on campus.

The protest continued even after the university first agreed to hold elections. Students said the announcement did not specify when the union constitution would be approved, leaving the administration with considerable discretion over when voting could take place.