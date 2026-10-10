Why is US probing 9 universities over J-1 exchange visas | Explained

Why is the Trump administration investigating the universities?

The administration's central allegation is that some universities may be using foreign researchers on J-1 visas as a lower-cost alternative to American graduate students and researchers.

At the October 8 announcement, Vance claimed that American graduate students and researchers earned approximately $20,000 more than their counterparts brought in on J-1 visas. He also said that 61 per cent of postdoctoral workers and researchers supported by federal grants at the nine universities were foreign nationals, compared with 38 per cent at other universities.

The administration argues that the figures warrant scrutiny of how the institutions recruit and classify foreign researchers, and whether the visa programme is being used in ways that disadvantage American workers. D'Esposito said investigators would examine potential misuse and misclassification, including whether the arrangements allowed universities to avoid employment obligations or exploit taxpayer-funded research programmes.

However, the figures cited by officials do not, by themselves, establish visa fraud or prove that foreign researchers are being paid less for equivalent work. The announcement did not provide a detailed public account of the evidence supporting the wage comparison. The purpose of the investigation is to establish whether the institutions violated applicable rules.

The inquiry also touches on research security. The inspector general said investigators would examine whether foreign influence, improper financial relationships or visa abuse could compromise federally funded research. He specifically raised concerns about the protection of American technology, intellectual property and national security interests.