Why is Newcastle University facing backlash over its ‘Professor of Practice in Sustainability’ appointment? | Explained

What exactly has Newcastle University appointed him to?

A Professor of Practice is not the same as a conventional academic professorship based primarily on a research and publication record. It is generally intended for people with substantial professional experience who can bring expertise from outside academia into a university.

Newcastle said the appointment recognised Ambani's work through Vantara and his role as executive lead for Reliance Group's transition towards a green-energy future. The university cited areas including solar manufacturing, green hydrogen, carbon capture, clean fuels and circular materials.

At the appointment ceremony, Ambani delivered a lecture titled The Road to a Sustainable Tomorrow. “As humanity confronts a different set of global challenges, I believe conservation and sustainability must become the next great movement,” he said.

Newcastle also highlighted his work on elephant rehabilitation and said it had been recognised with India's Prani Mitra National Award. It said he was the first Asian and youngest recipient of the Global Humane Award.