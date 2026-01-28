Why India's tech job market is filtering talent instead of creating it

What actually changed

Here's what I've learned from countless conversations with CTOs, recruiters, and engineering leads: companies are done training people on the job.

The economics have shifted. Between AI acceleration, margin pressures from global clients, and the rising cost of onboarding, every hire needs to contribute from week one. Not month six. Week one.

And AI's role here gets misunderstood. It hasn't eliminated jobs. It eliminated the stepping stones. The grunt work that used to be entry-level? Automated. Basic testing, routine debugging, simple data cleanup. These were the tasks that taught you how professional code actually works.

Now, "entry-level" means you can design systems, write production-ready code, and work across teams without handholding. The bottom rung of the ladder hasn't disappeared. It's just been moved three feet higher.