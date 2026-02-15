Why Indian skincare scores over Korean routines

Traditional Indian skincare and Korean skincare are both celebrated across the world, yet they emerge from profoundly different beauty philosophies.

Korean beauty is admired for its modern innovation, multi-step rituals, and the pursuit of luminous “glass skin.”

Traditional Indian skincare, however, carries an ancient legacy — one rooted in Ayurveda, botanical richness, and the art of nurturing the skin as an extension of overall wellness.

While both traditions offer value, traditional Indian skincare is often the more beneficial choice for those seeking timeless, holistic, and truly sustainable radiance.