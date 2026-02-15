Why Indian skincare scores over Korean routines

Traditional Indian skincare and Korean skincare are both celebrated across the world, yet they emerge from profoundly different beauty philosophies.
Korean beauty is admired for its modern innovation, multi-step rituals, and the pursuit of luminous “glass skin.”
Traditional Indian skincare, however, carries an ancient legacy — one rooted in Ayurveda, botanical richness, and the art of nurturing the skin as an extension of overall wellness.
While both traditions offer value, traditional Indian skincare is often the more beneficial choice for those seeking timeless, holistic, and truly sustainable radiance.
Nature’s benefits
One of the most exquisite strengths of Indian skincare lies in its use of revered, time-honoured ingredients drawn from nature’s most precious offerings. Turmeric, sandalwood, saffron, neem, rose, aloe vera, and multani mitti have adorned beauty rituals for centuries, not merely for cosmetic enhancement, but for their deeply therapeutic properties.
These botanicals are naturally abundant in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory compounds, and healing elements that soothe sensitivity, refine pigmentation, and restore clarity. Rather than offering a fleeting glow, Indian traditions work on the deeper harmony of the skin, encouraging long-term vitality and resilience.
Another advantage is Ayurveda’s personalised elegance. Traditional Indian skincare recognises that beauty is never one-size-fits-all. Every individual possesses a unique doshic constitution — Vata, Pitta, or Kapha — and skincare is curated accordingly. Cooling rose and sandalwood calm fiery redness and irritation, while nourishing oils such as almond or sesame envelop dry skin in softness and protection. This bespoke approach creates a ritual of balance and refinement, far more intuitive and enduring than generic routines shaped by global trends.
Indian skincare is also defined by its simplicity, sophistication, and sustainability. Unlike the often elaborate Korean routines involving numerous layers of toners, essences, serums, and masks, Indian rituals embrace fewer, more versatile preparations. A single ubtan — an herbal blend once cherished by royal brides — can cleanse, exfoliate, and illuminate the complexion in one luxurious step. Similarly, facial oils serve as moisturisers, protectors, and age-defying elixirs. This minimal yet potent approach feels indulgent while remaining gentle and respectful of the skin barrier.
Climate suitability
Traditional Indian skincare is also uniquely suited to warmer climates. Developed under the Indian sun, its ingredients are naturally cooling, purifying, and protective — ideal for humid environments where heavy layering can feel excessive.
Korean skincare, often designed for colder weather, focuses intensely on hydration and multiple product layers, which may not always translate seamlessly to Indian conditions.
Perhaps the most opulent aspect of Indian beauty traditions is their holistic philosophy. Skin is viewed as a reflection of inner harmony, not merely surface appearance.
Practices such as herbal infusions, mindful nourishment, yoga, oil massage, and seasonal self-care are woven into the ritual of radiance.
This inside-out approach creates a glow that is not manufactured, but cultivated — lasting, graceful, and deeply authentic.
While Korean skincare offers modern elegance and innovation, traditional Indian skincare provides an ancient luxury of healing, personalisation, simplicity, and soulful wellness.
For those seeking timeless beauty that transcends trends, Indian skincare remains the most beneficial and truly regal path to radiant skin.
The story is reported by Suparna Trikha of The New Indian Express