Why India needs a National Framework for climate education now

India stands at a critical juncture, balancing economic growth with sustainable development objectives, and addressing climate change while ensuring a clean energy transition has become important as an agenda.

As the country charts its path to net-zero by 2070, and aims to create 3.4 million green jobs by 2030 and 35 million by 2047, one factor will determine the pace and quality of this transition: how well-prepared our citizens are to live, work and innovate in a changing climate.

At the heart of this preparedness lies the essential lever of climate education. For India to truly harness its demographic dividend, it must build climate literacy as a national capability - one that equips every citizen to understand and act upon the climate risks and resulting opportunities.

A national framework for climate education can make this possible.