Why has the NMC granted one-time mercy attempt to eligible MBBS students from 2019-20 onwards

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted a one-time additional attempt to eligible MBBS students admitted from the 2019-20 academic year onwards to clear the First Professional MBBS examination, offering relief to students who have exhausted the four attempts ordinarily permitted under the regulations.

The Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) issued the public notice on October 15, following a decision taken at the NMC’s 18th meeting on September 23. The Commission considered representations from students, universities and other stakeholders who cited difficulties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, health-related issues and personal circumstances.

Under the relaxation, eligible students will be permitted one additional attempt, taking the maximum number of attempts to five. The concession also covers students who have crossed the prescribed four-year period for completing the First Professional MBBS course, provided their admission remains valid and has not been cancelled by their university or college.

The Commission has clarified that the decision is a one-time transitional measure for pending cases and does not establish a permanent change to the examination rules.