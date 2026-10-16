Why has the NMC granted one-time mercy attempt to eligible MBBS students from 2019-20 onwards

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted a one-time additional attempt to eligible MBBS students admitted from the 2019-20 academic year onwards to clear the First Professional MBBS examination, offering relief to students who have exhausted the four attempts ordinarily permitted under the regulations.
The Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) issued the public notice on October 15, following a decision taken at the NMC’s 18th meeting on September 23. The Commission considered representations from students, universities and other stakeholders who cited difficulties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, health-related issues and personal circumstances.
Under the relaxation, eligible students will be permitted one additional attempt, taking the maximum number of attempts to five. The concession also covers students who have crossed the prescribed four-year period for completing the First Professional MBBS course, provided their admission remains valid and has not been cancelled by their university or college.
The Commission has clarified that the decision is a one-time transitional measure for pending cases and does not establish a permanent change to the examination rules.
Who is eligible for the additional attempt?
The relaxation applies to students admitted to the MBBS course in the 2019-20 academic year and later batches, subject to the conditions specified in the NMC notice.
Students who have exhausted the four ordinarily permitted attempts can take one additional attempt to pass the First Professional examination. Those who have crossed the four-year period prescribed for completing the first professional course may also qualify, provided their admission remains valid and has not been cancelled by the concerned institution.
However, students who have already availed themselves of a mercy attempt and exhausted five attempts under an earlier NMC decision or a court direction will not be eligible for another attempt.
The notice states that such students “shall not be entitled to any further mercy attempt under the present decision”. The relaxation does not permit a sixth attempt.
Why has the NMC granted this relief?
The Commission considered requests from students, universities and other stakeholders who sought another opportunity to clear the first professional examination in view of exceptional circumstances.
These included disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, health-related issues and other personal difficulties. The NMC also took into account its earlier decisions granting one-time mercy attempts to students admitted in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.
The latest decision extends conditional relief to eligible pending cases across academic years beginning with 2019-20. It does not mean that every student who has failed the examination automatically qualifies for another attempt. Eligibility depends on the conditions in the notice and the validity of the student’s admission.
Does the 10-year MBBS completion limit change?
No. The NMC has explicitly stated that the additional attempt does not extend the maximum time allowed to complete the MBBS course.
Students must complete the entire course, including the applicable period of Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI), within 10 years from the date of admission.
The notice states that the “overall duration for completion of the MBBS course, including the applicable period of Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI), shall not exceed ten years from the date of admission”.
The additional attempt therefore provides another opportunity to clear the first professional examination, but it does not give students extra time beyond the overall course-completion limit.
Is this a permanent change to MBBS examination rules?
No. The NMC has described the relaxation as a “one-time exceptional transitional measure” intended to provide relief in eligible pending cases.
The Commission has also clarified that the decision should not be treated as a retrospective application of amended regulations governing the permissible number of attempts, or as a precedent for subsequent academic batches.
Universities and medical colleges have been asked to take note of the decision and process eligible cases in accordance with the prescribed conditions. Students who believe they qualify should contact their respective institutions and refer to the official NMC notice for confirmation of their eligibility.