Why has the Allahabad HC sought data on MBBS admissions in four UP colleges? | Explained

What is the reservation policy under dispute?

Section 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Admission to Educational Institutions (Reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes) Act, 2006, prescribes reservation of 21 per cent for Scheduled Castes (SC), 2 per cent for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 27 per cent for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in covered educational institutions. These categories together account for 50 per cent of seats.

The four colleges followed a different arrangement. Under the disputed seat matrix, each college had 85 state-quota MBBS seats, distributed as follows:

Scheduled Castes: 62 seats

Scheduled Tribes: five seats

Other Backward Classes: 11 seats

Unreserved category: seven seats

Across the four colleges, this amounted to 340 state-quota seats, of which 248 were allocated to SC candidates, 20 to ST candidates, 44 to OBC candidates and 28 to the unreserved category. The allocation therefore placed 312 of the 340 state-quota seats, or about 91.8 per cent, in reserved categories.

The state defended the arrangement by referring to the funding and establishment of the colleges under the Centre's Special Component Plan for Scheduled Castes. The relevant government orders had provided for 70 per cent of seats to be reserved for SC/ST candidates, 15 per cent for OBC candidates and 15 per cent for the general category. The state argued that these arrangements were linked to the guidelines governing the use of funds for the colleges.