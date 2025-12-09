Why Failure is The New Classroom

Turned away by banks and unable to hire staff, she began Biocon with minimal equipment that often broke down. Those early technical and financial setbacks forced her to master the science hands-on and build processes robust enough to scale.
She took over Kamani Tubes when it was collapsing under debt and legal trouble. Reviving a failing company taught her how to negotiate, restructure, and rebuild from the ground up, turning a near-dead enterprise into a profitable one.
His first cashback venture struggled to scale, but it revealed how incentives actually shape user behaviour. Those lessons became the backbone of FreeCharge's growth and later informed CRED's entire model of habit-building and reward psychology