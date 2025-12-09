Why Failure is The New Classroom

Early failures feel like dead ends, but for many founders, they are the first serious teacher. Each stumble strips away Illusions and forces cleaner decisions the next time.

1. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon

Turned away by banks and unable to hire staff, she began Biocon with minimal equipment that often broke down. Those early technical and financial setbacks forced her to master the science hands-on and build processes robust enough to scale.

2. Kalpana Saroj, Kamani Tubes

She took over Kamani Tubes when it was collapsing under debt and legal trouble. Reviving a failing company taught her how to negotiate, restructure, and rebuild from the ground up, turning a near-dead enterprise into a profitable one.

3. Kunal Shah, CRED

His first cashback venture struggled to scale, but it revealed how incentives actually shape user behaviour. Those lessons became the backbone of FreeCharge's growth and later informed CRED's entire model of habit-building and reward psychology

