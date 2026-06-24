Why European technology alliances matter for the future of Indian tech innovators

"In the context of evolving global geopolitics and shifting political dynamics in Europe, India is seeking to build partnerships across Europe to advance its interests in trade, technology, investment, defence, and the green transition. A clear strategy is now emerging in New Delhi’s engagement with Europe. This reflects a deeper understanding of how the EU functions and how competencies are shared between the Union and its member states," Gulshan Sachdeva, Professor and Jean Monnet Chair at the Centre for European Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, wrote in a PRF report.