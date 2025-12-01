Why Emotional Intelligence Must Move to the Front of the Classroom

In classrooms across the country, students are achieving high grades, excelling in extracurriculars, and proudly meeting academic milestones. But behind these visible successes lies a silent crisis—one marked by stress, anxiety, and emotional strain. The World Health Organization’s 2025 report highlights a stark reality: one in seven adolescents aged 10 to 19 battles a mental disorder. It’s a wake-up call, revealing that while schools are preparing students for tests, they may be failing to prepare them for life. This raises a crucial question—can academic achievement alone define success?

For decades, the education system revolved around IQ, the traditional measure of intelligence. The emergence of Emotional Quotient (EQ) brought long-overdue attention to human traits like empathy, self-awareness, and emotional regulation. Today, two more vital components—Social Quotient (SQ) and Adversity Quotient (AQ)—are increasingly recognized as essential in navigating a rapidly changing and unpredictable world.